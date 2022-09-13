LANCASTER — Mr. Thaddeus Sexton Jr., 92, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

He was born Aug, 29, 1930, in Durham, N.C., a son of the late Thaddeus Sexton Sr. and the late Alta Walters Sexton. He was the husband of Clara Courtney Sexton. Mr. Sexton grew up in Charlotte, N.C., from age 3. He attended Central High School in Charlotte and graduated from Crossnore High School in Crossnore, N.C.

