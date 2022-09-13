LANCASTER — Mr. Thaddeus Sexton Jr., 92, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
He was born Aug, 29, 1930, in Durham, N.C., a son of the late Thaddeus Sexton Sr. and the late Alta Walters Sexton. He was the husband of Clara Courtney Sexton. Mr. Sexton grew up in Charlotte, N.C., from age 3. He attended Central High School in Charlotte and graduated from Crossnore High School in Crossnore, N.C.
Mr. Sexton joined the U.S. Army in September 1947 and proudly served our great country for 21 years. During his service, he accomplished many honors. He graduated from parachute school at Fort Benning, Ga., in 1948 and stenography school at Fort Lee, Va., in 1949.
He served at Fort Bragg, N.C., until he attended Artillery Officers Training School in Fort Sill, Okla., in 1951, where he attained the rank of second lieutenant until 1952. He served in the Korean Conflict in the 25th Artillery Division from 1953-55.
He attended nuclear weapons school in Fort Sill, and commanded the first “Honest John” Nuclear Rocket Battery at Fort Bragg. After school, he served with the 25th Division Artillery at Scofield Barracks, Hawaii, from 1957-60. During his term in Hawaii, he earned the Distinguished Marksman’s Badge and was promoted to captain.
After returning to Fort Bragg from Hawaii he was a member of the U.S. Special Forces. Following Fort Bragg, he served as a U.S. Army artillery adviser to the commanding general of the Turkish Army Artillery in Eruzram, Turkey. He later attended the Command and General Staff School in Fort Leavenworth, Kan., and attended the civil affairs school in Georgia.
In 1967, he earned his bachelor’s degree in business/human resources management from the University of Nebraska. After Mr. Sexton received the rank of lieutenant colonel, he was assigned to the 29th Civil Affairs Company in I Corp in Vietnam. He served in Vietnam from 1967-68. It was the only Army unit to ever be awarded the Navel Unit Citation in support of the U.S. Marines Corp. In 1968, he retired from the U.S. Army.
After retirement, he received his master’s degree in technical/industrial education from North Carolina State University in 1971. In his civilian life, he became director of occupational education at Robeson Technical College, served as veterans counselor at Fayetteville Technical College, director of educational programs for Fort Bragg, associate dean of the college, and dean of adult continuing education.
Mr. Sexton retired completely in 1986 and returned to Charlotte, where he grew up.
He first married Nellie Smith in 1952 and had his two sons and their children, whom he is survived by, Brent Sexton and his children, Cameron and Caroline Sexton of Greenville, N.C., and Craig Sexton and his wife, Sally Rosler, and their children, Drew Sexton and Tessa Jacobs of Knotts Island, N.C.
In 1995, he married the love of his life, Clara Courtney, of Lancaster, whom he is survived by and his stepchildren, Rafferty (Russ) Lorin and Betsy Craig, both of Lancaster, and Susie Jackson of Tulsa, Okla.; grandchildren, Ashleigh Jackson, Samantha Dover, Tori Craig; and great-grandchildren, Xander and Malachi Dover, and Sadie and Ricky Brock; and his brother, Robert Sexton (Marie) of Rock Hill.
Mr. Sexton was a faithful member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church. He was a huge support to the Children’s Ministry and Youth Group Ministries. Mr. Sexton was a member and past master of Wannamaker Masonic Lodge No. 329.
The celebration of life funeral service for Mr. Sexton will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Larry S. King and the Rev. Scott Efird. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m., one hour prior to the service in the church social hall.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 5908 Tabernacle Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
