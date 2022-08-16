LANCASTER — Mr. Timothy Winston Hartley, 49, of Kershaw, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
He was born April 29, 1973, in Lancaster, a son of the late Winston Junior Hartley and Brenda Harris Hartley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mr. Timothy Winston Hartley, 49, of Kershaw, passed away Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.
He was born April 29, 1973, in Lancaster, a son of the late Winston Junior Hartley and Brenda Harris Hartley.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Hartley was held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with the Revs. Roger Anders and Jackie Bailey officiating.
Mr. Hartley was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed playing golf. He loved his nieces and nephews and his babies, Mat Mat, Prea Jean and Bubba. Timothy was employed by Joyce Factory Direct. Mr. Hartley was a loving husband and all-around family man. He enjoyed music and also had a beautiful voice. He was a great cook and loved to cook out and entertain his friends.
Mr. Hartley is survived by his wife of 27 years, Amanda McAteer Hartley of Kershaw; his mother, Brenda Harris Hartley of Lancaster; and a sister, Janice Hartley Sager (Mark), also of Lancaster; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to being preceded in death by his father, Timothy was preceded in death by a sister, Wanda Hartley.
The family received friends from 3 to 4 p.m. prior to the service at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Timothy Hartley.