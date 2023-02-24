CAMDEN — Todd Matthew Smith, 56, of Lake Wateree, Camden, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Columbia.

Todd was born Feb. 19, 1967, in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was a son of Jack Smith and the late Joan Griffin Barnes. He was a turkey farmer for Prestage Farms for several years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, playing cards and boating. He loved the outdoors.

