CAMDEN — Todd Matthew Smith, 56, of Lake Wateree, Camden, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at MUSC Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown, Columbia.
Todd was born Feb. 19, 1967, in Kalamazoo, Mich. He was a son of Jack Smith and the late Joan Griffin Barnes. He was a turkey farmer for Prestage Farms for several years. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, playing cards and boating. He loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his father, Jack Smith, and his stepmother, Barbara; his loving wife of 30 years, Kelly Quinn Smith; two sons, Michael Lyle Smith and Peyton Quinn Smith and his wife, Kagan; his granddaughter, Quinnlee Ladell Smith; and three sisters, Julie Smith Akers and her husband, Harry “Snick,” Jenny Lynn Patrick and her husband, Kris, and Krissy Elizabeth Smith.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Joel Smith.
A gathering to remember his life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Baker Funeral Home, 210 E. Hilton Street, Kershaw. A memorial and burial service will be held later in Michigan.
Those wishing to honor Todd’s life may do so by making a contribution to the Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation, P.O. Box 11838, Charlotte, NC 28220; or catawbariverkeeper.org. The Catawba Riverkeeper is an advocate for the entire 8,900 miles of waterways in the Catawba-Wateree River Basin.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.