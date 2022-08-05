William “Bill” Glenn Neely Jr., 72, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at his home in Little River.
Bill was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Oakland, Calif. He was the son of the late William Glenn Neely Sr. and the late Lillian Ortega Neely.
Bill enjoyed spending time with his dog park family, fishing, thrifting and spending time with friends. His love for family and friends were most important to him. He was employed with Hoechst Celanese as a research analyst and later retired as an independent consultant with Groz Beckert.
Mr. Neely is survived by his daughter, Pamela Giardiello and her husband, Joe, of Lancaster; a sister, Sharon Neely Toole and husband, Tommy, of Fort Lawn; two nephews, Lee Adams and wife, Jennifer, and Brian Adams and wife, Karla, both of Lancaster; and River, Bill’s beloved fur baby.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. Aug. 7, at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex Amphitheatre in Little River.
The family will receive friends as guests after the service at Bill’s home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society.