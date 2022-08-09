Willie Greene Jr., 64, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Willie Greene Jr., 64, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
A son of the late Willie Greene Sr, and the late Louise Massey, he was born April 22, 1958, in Lancaster.
His funeral Service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, at the funeral home.
Survivors include a daughter, Tasha McCullough; son, Bildrick Greene; brother, Russell Massey; sisters, Carolyn E. Cash, Barbara McIlwain, Willie A. Miller, Betty A. Mingo, Patricia Mingo; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.