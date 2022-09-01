Willie Ingram Day, 84, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
A daughter of the late Carrinone Anderson Ingram and Willie Talford Ingram, she was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Fort Lawn.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Willie Ingram Day, 84, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022.
A daughter of the late Carrinone Anderson Ingram and Willie Talford Ingram, she was born Aug. 31, 1937, in Fort Lawn.
Committal service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Lancaster Memorial Park in Lancaster.
Survivors include children that she raised as her own; two sons, John Mickles of the home and Willie Smith of Washington, D.C.; one daughter, Brooke Case; one brother, Larry Ingram of Fort Lawn; and one sister, Martha Stevens of Lancaster.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.