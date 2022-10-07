Wyatt Blackmon, 79, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
Wyatt Blackmon, 79, died Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.
A son of Wyatt Blackmon Sr. and the late Corene Alexander Blackmon, he was born Nov. 17, 1942, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiating. Burial was in Lancaster Memorial Park.
Viewing was held Tuesday, Oct. 4.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Alexander Blackmon of Lancaster; three sons, Wyatt Blackmon, Terrance Blackmon and Vaughn Blackmon; three daughters, Janell Jones, Caprice Kennedy and Shonda Cook; three sisters, Virginia Brown, Maggie McCain and Chero Mompshie; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.