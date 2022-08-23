LANCASTER — Mrs. Wynona “Nana” Carnes Cox
Our dear Nana passed away on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at the age of 93, with her daughters and son-in-law at her side in Presbyterian Hospice in Charlotte, N.C.
Nana was born in Lancaster, the daughter of the late Ella and Roy Carnes. She was married to the late Julian Stancil Cox, they had two daughters, Debbie and Julie. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school in her younger years and in the Lou Riddle Bible Class in the later years. She enjoyed serving on the administrative board, various circles and was a founding partner in the FUMC Archives.
She was the recipient of the Order of the Silver Crescent by former Gov. Jim Hodges. She was involved in many local civic organizations, including Red Cross, Cancer Association and most recently she was an active partner in the refurbishment of the Buford Massacre Site Monument. She was a Girl Scout leader for Brownies, Juniors and Cadet troops in Lancaster.
Wynona led an active life, enjoyed traveling, reading and history. Her travels took her through nine countries of Europe and from the East to the West Coast and the North and South borders of the United States, where she enjoyed touring historical spots, live theater and local cuisine. Nana spent many years with the Red Rose Book Club and her bridge club, with whom she shared many fond memories of travel and fellowship. Following the death of her husband, she lived and traveled extensively with her daughter and son-in-law. After closing Cox’s Stores in the mid-70s, Wynona started Winona’s Flowers and worked actively with the flower shop until weeks before her passing.
Wynona was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Brad Dunn, and her husband, Julian. She is survived by Debbie and Bill Dunn of Lancaster, Julie and Jeff Seidel of Columbia, and Melvin and Kasey Ealey and their children, Eve and Thomas of Fort Mill.
The celebration of life funeral service for Wynona was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at First United Methodist Church of Lancaster, with the Rev. Neal Woods and Rev. Steve Morgan officiating.
Due to COVID exposure, the funeral service will be live streamed at www.firstumclancaster.com by the church.
There was a private family burial at Lancaster Memorial Park prior to the funeral. There will be no family gathering or visitation.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Buford Massacre, Buford Massacre Monument, c/o Ken Obriot, 2020 Maned Goose Court, Fort Mill, SC 29707; or to a charity off your choice.
