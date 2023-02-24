FLORENCE — For three of the four quarters in the 2A Lower State championship, the Oceanside Collegiate Academy Landsharks boys basketball team dominated, running away with a 75-38 win over the Andrew Jackson Volunteers.
The Andrew Jackson High School team came into the Friday, Feb. 24, game on a 19-game win streak, having made it back to the final four in the state. It yet again faced another private school in Oceanside, which was 23-5 coming into the Lower State championship.
The Vols finished the season with a 22-4 record.
“We had a great season,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Danny Wright. “We are young and got into foul trouble early. I told the seniors they laid the foundation for this group. We will be back next year.”
Andrew Jackson had trouble converting shots for two of the four quarters in the game. The Vols did well to start the game and finish the game, but during the middle part, scoring became harder and harder. The Vols hit just three shots from the field between the second and third quarters.
Oceanside had a 34-17 lead to open the second half. It opened the third quarter on a 11-0 run before an Andrew Jackson timeout. The Landsharks scored those 11 points in the first 2:35 minutes of the second half, while the Vols managed just two shots and turned the ball over four times.
The Landsharks were up by 30 point at 51-21 with about two minutes left in the third quarter and went into the final period with an extremely comfortable lead.
Oceanside scored the first four points in the second quarter to take a small 11-7 lead. Turnovers by the Vols gave the Landsharks extra opportunities. Andrew Jackson struggled on the offensive side to convert extra chances off rebounds.
The Landsharks used their height on their side of the floor to get to the basket, when not scoring in transition off Vols' missed shots as Oceanside moved to a 19-13 lead with about four minutes left in the first half.
The Landsharks continuously pressed Andrew Jackson, which led to turnovers and frustrated their offense. Oceanside went on a 6-0 run midway through the second quarter to extend its lead to double digits and put the Volunteers in a deep hole.
Andrew Jackson struggled to get its offense to click as the Vols hit just one field goal in the second quarter, scoring the majority of their points at the foul line in the period.
Oceanside outscored the Vols, 27-8, in the second quarter for a 34-17 lead at the half. Andrew Jackson went 1-for-13 from the field in the second quarter.
The opening quarter was slow in the early part as the two teams combined for just four points in the first three and a half minutes of the game. Andrew Jackson and Oceanside nearly matched each other shot for shot in the first quarter as the Vols led 9-7 after the first eight minutes of play.
Ghaleb Wilson led the Volunteers with 20 points in the loss.