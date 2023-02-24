FLORENCE — For three of the four quarters in the 2A Lower State championship, the Oceanside Collegiate Academy Landsharks boys basketball team dominated, running away with a 75-38 win over the Andrew Jackson Volunteers.

The Andrew Jackson High School team came into the Friday, Feb. 24, game on a 19-game win streak, having made it back to the final four in the state. It yet again faced another private school in Oceanside, which was 23-5 coming into the Lower State championship.

Trending Videos