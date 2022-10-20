S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has declared Oct. 22 as Vascular Anomalies Awareness Day. His proclamation provides an opportunity to bring awareness and begin discussions about vascular anomalies and other rare vascular conditions.
Jasmine Simmons, 12, who has vascular malformations, played a vital role in establishing this important day for our state.
Jasmine, a middle school student from Lancaster, has taken up this important cause as a way to raise awareness and help others navigate the medical challenges that come with having the rare condition.
Jasmine, the author of “Jasmine’s Journey: A Story of Overcoming Obstacles,” has been on a mission to raise awareness about the group of disorders called vascular anomalies, which affect both children and adults.
Vascular anomalies occur when veins or arteries form abnormally. Some vascular anomalies like hemangiomas are very common and easily treated. Most hemangiomas are visible on the surface of the skin.
However, there are other rare disorders called vascular malformations that are less common and often hard to diagnose. Individuals who have these rare disorders often experience severe pain and physical disfigurement.
As in Jasmine’s case, some of the rarest vascular malformation disorders are often misdiagnosed, which leads to delays in treatment. Delays in medical care can contribute to additional health concerns, as well as issues with positive physical and emotional development. Raising awareness of these rare conditions is Jasmine’s goal.
“I want to bring attention to vascular anomalies, so that people begin to research the different conditions. I want people to be diagnosed and treated faster than I was. It took a long time to figure out what was going on with me,” said the 12-year-old advocate and author.
As Jasmine continues her mission, she has partnered with the Vascular Anomalies Awareness and Support Foundation with the hopes of raising awareness and providing support for families across both Carolinas.
The foundation now has an Amazon Smiles account, with proceeds going to provide support for individuals with vascular malformations.
Jasmine encourages the citizens of South Carolina to learn more about vascular anomalies on this first Vascular Anomalies Awareness Day. For more information about vascular disorders, visit https://www.med.unc.edu/vascularanomaliesclinic.
To learn more about Jasmine’s mission, visit her website at www.jasminethekidauthor.com. “Jasmine’s Journey: A Story of Overcoming Obstacles” is available on AuthorHouse.com, Amazon and other online bookstores.