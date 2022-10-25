The Land of the Waxhaws South Carolina chapter of the Colonial Dames XVIIC Century Society presented the Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran with a copy of the S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s proclamation declaring October as Colonial Heritage Month.
Members Julia Melton and Lynn Kotula also asked Corcoran to sign a proclamation proclaiming Colonial Heritage Month in Van Wyck.
What is colonial heritage in South Carolina? It starts when the first settlers came to South Carolina and built their homes and businesses here. In the late 16th century, the Spanish and French explored the area and made an attempt to settle in the new land, but their settlements failed.
In 1670, a permanent English settlement was established on the coast near present-day Charleston. The colony, named Carolina after King Charles I, was divided in 1710 into North and South Carolina.
Roughly 80% of all European settlers in colonial South Carolina were of English origin. However, many of them did not come straight from Englan,d but rather came to Carolina from Barbados.
Charles Town grew to be one of the largest seaports in the new world, with the largest rice crops for European trade. Many settlers came in through the port of Charles Town. They found the coastal land not to their liking for farming, so they started moving west.
Many of the settlers that came down the Great Wagon were from Ireland. They felt more at home in the back country with the mountains, foothills and sandhills.
South Carolina’s colonial period lasts from the first English settlement in 1670 to the start of the America Revolution in 1776. Learning about these early settlers’ customs, achievements and everyday life is a study of colonial heritage.
Colonial Heritage Month encourages South Carolinians to use October as a month to study and recognize the struggles and sacrifices made by these early settlers.