LANNWS-10-26-22 COL HERITAGE MONTH

Lynn Kotula and Julia Melton, members of the Land of the Waxhaws South Carolina chapter of the Colonial Dames XVIIC Century Society, present Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran with a copy of the S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s proclamation declaring October as Colonial Heritage Month.

 courtesy of Jane Massey/

The Land of the Waxhaws South Carolina chapter of the Colonial Dames XVIIC Century Society presented the Van Wyck Mayor Sean Corcoran with a copy of the S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s proclamation declaring October as Colonial Heritage Month.

Members Julia Melton and Lynn Kotula also asked Corcoran to sign a proclamation proclaiming Colonial Heritage Month in Van Wyck.

Trending Videos