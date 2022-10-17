Leave it to a ball-hawking junior to help spark a sweet senior night win.
Buford High School two-way junior performer Aaron Morris delivered a pair of late-game plays to give the 7-1 Jackets a 49-42 win over Chesterfield High School on Friday, Oct. 14, at Jackets Stadium.
In a game that seemed to follow the 2021 high-scoring affair — an 83-70 Chesterfield win — Buford led 35-27 at the half. The Yellow Jackets are now 2-1 in Region 5-2A.
The seesaw scoring slowed some in the second half, but not the intensity. The game was tied at 42-all as the clock ticked under 90 seconds. Buford, facing a third-and-25 at the Chesterfield 42-yard line, went for it all as Jackets senior quarterback Brody Sanders — who accounted for five touchdowns — threw long and hit Morris for what proved to be the game-winning score.
“I ran a go route and the ball went through the defender’s hands and I caught it and it felt incredible,” Morris said, who had eight catches for 123 yards, including his 42-yard game-clincher with 1:11 to play.
Chesterfield, in comeback mode all night, had one final shot, but again Morris made the play with a game-sealing interception at the Jackets’ 14-yard line.
“I saw the ball coming and my eyes got big,” Morris said. “I read the coverage on third and long and got back and made the play. That was relief.”
The game — on Buford’s senior night — was a back-and-forth battle from the start.
Buford broke on top with Antonio Amos scoring on a 4-yard run to cap a 78-yard scoring drive with 6:55 in the first quarter. Christian Griffin drilled the kick, one of seven on the night, for a 7-0 lead.
The Rams, as they did often on the night, responded with Jayden Little snagging a 52-yard touchdown pass on a tipped ball to tie the game.
Sanders, on the first of three scoring runs, put the Jackets back on top, 14-7, with a 15-yard touchdown dash with 3:58 in the first period.
Chesterfield quickly answered with Zay Campbell returning the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to tie the game at 14-all with the extra point. Campbell’s scoring return was the first of three for the Rams that night.
Buford appeared to take control, going up by 14 at 28-14 on back-to-back scores. Sanders had a 1-yard touchdown run to cap a 59-yard drive and hard-running Tanner Sellers bolted 29 yards to end a 65-yard scoring march to put Buford up by 14 with 4:42 in the half.
“We ran the ball well tonight and that was a plus,” said Buford head coach Ed Susi, who saw the Jackets rush for 283 yards of their 554-yard total. “I was pleased with our running game.”
Sellers led the ground game with 102 yards on 15 carries, with Amos at 96 yards on 21 rushes and Sanders netting 81 on 14 runs.
As it turned out, Buford needed all of its offense as the Jackets couldn’t rest easy. Buford’s 14-point lead didn’t last long as Quay Clark returned the kickoff after the Jackets’ fourth score to make it 28-21. Buford responded with Sanders hitting Jamari Hough on a 29-yard touchdown pass, deftly splitting two defenders, for a 35-21 spread late in the first half. Hough had seven catches for 101 yards.
Sanders was 19-for-26 passing for 271 yards.
The Rams, on the ensuing kickoff, struck again with Little going 73 yards to make it a 35-27 game after the kick was blocked.
Early in the second half, Chesterfield tied the game as Rams quarterback Kaegan Chambers hit Little on a 34-yard scoring pass. Chambers added the two-point conversion to tie the game at 35.
Sanders, with his third touchdown run, came back to put Buford up 42-35 on a yard scoring run to finish a 57-yard scoring drive.
The Rams’ Chambers ran 71 yards to tie the game at 42 to set the stage for Morris’ big finish.
“Aaron’s a tough kid,” Susi said of Morris. “We made plays when we had to at the end.”
Morris said he was doing his part to send the Buford seniors home happy on their night.
“I’ve known these guys a long time,” Morris said. “I just want to give them the best senior year they can have.”
Buford travels to Cheraw next for a Friday, Oct. 21, game.