Buford’s Jamari Hough braces himself from falling during the Jackets senior night home game Oct. 14 against Chesterfield.

 Ernie Rowell

Leave it to a ball-hawking junior to help spark a sweet senior night win.

Buford High School two-way junior performer Aaron Morris delivered a pair of late-game plays to give the 7-1 Jackets a 49-42 win over Chesterfield High School on Friday, Oct. 14, at Jackets Stadium.

