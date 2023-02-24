In Katie Crosby’s recent column, the Lancaster County Democratic Party (LCDP) has finally joined the chorus demanding that District 5 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman resign because, well, because he is a Republican who will not bend the knee to national Democratic Party. This has been the modus operandi of the far left for decades.

Crosby’s call for his resignation is not a surprise to this humble observer; however, I am shocked at how long it took for the LCDP to join the most recent political witch hunt. Have they not gotten the daily talking points from the Democrat National Committee (DNC) sent to their usual house organs daily?

