In Katie Crosby’s recent column, the Lancaster County Democratic Party (LCDP) has finally joined the chorus demanding that District 5 U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman resign because, well, because he is a Republican who will not bend the knee to national Democratic Party. This has been the modus operandi of the far left for decades.
Crosby’s call for his resignation is not a surprise to this humble observer; however, I am shocked at how long it took for the LCDP to join the most recent political witch hunt. Have they not gotten the daily talking points from the Democrat National Committee (DNC) sent to their usual house organs daily?
MSNBC, NPR, CNN, CBS, ABC, NBC, WAPO, NYT, USA Today, BBC World News and even Euronews have been getting their scripts, why not the LCDP? If I were the LCDP, I would be asking the DNC why. Why haven’t you been giving us our scripts, too, our mimeograph machine has paper and is working! Why?
Fortunately, the United States is not a democracy; it is a constitutional republic with a citizens’ Bill of Rights. Our allegiance is not to the government, nor to a party, but to the Constitution.
Those of us who have worn the uniform take the oath to the Constitution seriously: “…support and defend the Constitution....against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” This does not include fabricated enemies for political purposes.
Norman should consider any attack by the far left and its house organs as a sign that he is doing the job his constituents elected him to do. Kudos!
U.S. Air Force Ret. Lt. Col. Donald H. Adams