Mr. Atlee Brown came to Heath Springs High School as its principal in 1964.

And every student immediately found out one very important thing — Mr. Brown was “The Man.” We realized real fast he was ex-military, a man of high character, a man of high expectations.

Mike Couch is a Heath Springs Blue Devil through and through. He graduated from Heath Springs High in 1968, and was one of the captains of the 1967 state football championship team.

