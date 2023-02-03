Kudos to CES Project Runway
Winter is my least favorite time of the year to get out and enjoy anything. The cold weather and I have a love/hate relationship. I love it because I’m alive and I hate it because it’s no fun being out in it.
But the excitement and anticipation warmed me Jan. 26 as I joined family, friends and community members filling the Lancaster High School Auditorium for Project Runway, presented by the Clinton Elementary School Promise Neighborhood.
The lights went down and back up. Yes, it started on time and we were greeted by Rodney Hamright with Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, who introduced Clinton Elementary School Principal Keisha Witherspoon and the CES staff.
I love when we show up for our kids. The energy in the building was on level 10 and permeated throughout the room from start to finish.
The mistress of ceremony Felicia White and DJ Mon-D Dunlap kept the crowd engaged and energized.
First- through fifth-graders wowed the audience with a performance by the CES Dancers and Flippers and took the runway in their designer collections of clothes, accessories and huge smiles.
The idea of styling and dressing hundreds of kids for a fashion event is above me, literally; I could not, but they did it well.
Well done, organizers and all who made this program possible.
I am so glad the cold weather did not keep me in. Everything from the décor to the performances and even the audience, who line danced (my favorite pastime), screamed, yelled, waved and applauded for all the students, raved excellence.