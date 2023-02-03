Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are YOU doing for others?’ ”

I feel like everyone has a purpose in life. We use our purpose in life to inspire others and not just ourselves. Martin Luther King Jr. was a man that wanted to stop violence between people and make it to where you can solve problems without aggression.

Khloe Kirkland, a seventh-grader at South Middle School, won the city of Lancaster’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” essay contest on the middle school level.

