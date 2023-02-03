Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are YOU doing for others?’ ”
I feel like everyone has a purpose in life. We use our purpose in life to inspire others and not just ourselves. Martin Luther King Jr. was a man that wanted to stop violence between people and make it to where you can solve problems without aggression.
Martin Luther King Jr. wanted to spread awareness to others that violence was not the key.
I can use my advice to help others. Sometimes it is hard to give out advice to people because the person may not like what I am telling them. When that happens, I usually get kind of frustrated because a person could want your help, but they wouldn’t like the advice that you’re giving them.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “Don’t allow anybody to make you feel that you are nobody.” I feel like he was trying to say that you shouldn’t let anyone try and bring you down, and make yourself think that you are nobody in this world. A connection that I have to this quote is that I want to spread advice to help other people out.
Another way I can use my voice for advice is by helping to make the world a better place. My voice is not as strong as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but I feel like I can still spread my advice in some way.
Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” I feel like this quote means that he thinks it is better to be lovable and nice to people instead of hating just anybody. A connection that I have to this quote is that I feel like the world is not perfect in any way, but also feel like if everybody was to use their voice with good advice, it could spread easier.
The most important piece of advice that I have is using my advice to develop preferable solutions to conflicts. I feel like this is an important topic because this is basically what Martin Luther King Jr. wanted to do. All he really wanted to do was find a way for everyone to make solutions that Martin Luther King Jr. would feel more comfortable with.
A quote that I feel like goes with this situation is, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” I think the quote really goes with what I am saying because it is basically saying that you should have faith in being the first to do something well, even before you really understand the problem. A connection that I have with this is anytime I see anyone arguing, I think to myself that one of the people arguing needs to take the correct action instead of violence.
My purpose in life might not seem effective, but I think it would help the world be a better place. I can use my purpose in life to inspire other people, with advice that is for the good of the group. Despite the fact that my purpose is not as good as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., I think that I could still use my voice to spread good, inspiring advice to others.
Khloe Kirkland, a seventh-grader at South Middle School, won the city of Lancaster’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” essay contest on the middle school level.