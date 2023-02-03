What am I doing for others? As someone who tries my best to help others, this question is often brought to mind.

Sometimes I wonder if supporting local businesses, donating clothes and food, and serving the people of South Carolina through the National Guard is actually helping others.

Kristal Lopez, a senior at Lancaster High School, won the city of Lancaster’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” essay contest on the high school level.

