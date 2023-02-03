What am I doing for others? As someone who tries my best to help others, this question is often brought to mind.
Sometimes I wonder if supporting local businesses, donating clothes and food, and serving the people of South Carolina through the National Guard is actually helping others.
Some may think that doing things such as those may be “attention-seeking” or “overachieving,” but I genuinely believe it shows who someone is as a person and who they truly are.
As Martin Luther King Jr. said in his “I Have A Dream” speech, they “have been the veterans of creative suffering” due to lack of help from others.
I try my best to donate clothes and food to those in need. My church supports those in need and has been sponsors for “newborn” churches in Africa, Mexico and Honduras. One should always be willing at least to help out once in a while.
Again, as Mattin Luther King Jr. said in his famous speech, “I have the audacity to believe that peoples everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity, equality, and freedom for their spirits.”
Martin Luther King Jr. was always an influence on equal rights everywhere. Even in hard times because we must all be together in times of need.
While I donate, I also love supporting small local businesses. Because they are still growing and only local to their native city or town, they are sort of limited when it comes to getting new customers, which is why I will always support any local business anywhere to help out.
Frankly speaking, everyone who is able to help out local businesses should definitely help. It’s not fair to them because big brand businesses are publicly advertised and are commonly known for their specific work.
When I first heard about the National Guard, I was genuinely curious. So, I strove to find out more and when I did, I signed and joined the S.C. National Guard.
I serve the people of South Carolina and
If a natural disaster occurs anywhere in South Carolina, the S.C. Army National Guard would be first to get called to assist. Even with small matters that the S.C. Army National Guard is called for, I would be sent to help the situation.
I find joy in helping those in my state and showing them I care and support my state by giving my life in service to them.
Lastly, to answer life’s most persistent and urgent question, what I am doing for others is donating food and clothes, supporting local businesses, and serving in the National Guard.
Martin Luther King Jr. is known as a great influence when it comes to this question. He fought for the equality of rights in his time, yet he was also fighting for now. He was a peaceful protester who won his battle without violence.
He inspires me to always strive forward and peacefully help others in a way that will influence many more to step up and do the same.
Kristal Lopez, a senior at Lancaster High School, won the city of Lancaster’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I Have a Dream” essay contest on the high school level.