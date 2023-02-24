I was saddened, but not surprised, at the news of another head-on collision on a Lancaster County road.
I was a near victim myself two and a half years ago on Shiloh Unity Road myself. Only my vigilance allowed me to avoid a full head-on collision, and only have the left side of my truck demolished when a big rig crossed the center line on a curve.
Many of the roads in South Carolina have “buzz strips” of depressions in the pavement to alert drivers to the proximity of the curb side of the road, so that they don't go off the edge of the pavement. All this does is help to keep drivers from driving off the road and into a ditch or hitting some trees.
Why is not the same treatment applied to the center line on these narrow two-lane roads, where the risks to life, especially the lives of others, is so great? The cost would be minimal – no new equipment would be needed – and the potential to alert drivers to a potentially catastrophic drift out of their lanes could be averted.
I call on State Reps. Brandon Newton and Richie Yow to propose legislation to require these “buzz strips” on all two-lane roads in South Carolina to help keep (often distracted) drivers in their lanes.