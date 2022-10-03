Yokima ‘all about making a difference’
Character is too often missing in our candidates for office. Too often people believe that adherence to an ideology is enough to qualify them for public service. In my opinion, it’s not.
The ability to listen, independently assess, empathize and problem solve are still essential — perhaps more now than ever given that we’re living in a time when facts and data can be so easily distorted.
I’ve known Yokima Perez for more than a decade. We met when she came to work with my communications team in Richmond, Va. We brought Yokima on because in addition to being a skilled writer with the ability to simplify complex subjects, her interpersonal skills stood out.
Whether working with our government affairs office on Capitol Hill or leading a
communications strategy session for a business line or helping our colleagues overseas consider alternative solutions to a communications problem, Yokima listened. She evaluated. Most importantly, she acted on what she heard. She took her clients and colleagues seriously. She asked the hard questions and she got results.
I’m especially gratified — but not particularly surprised — that we’ve remained friends in the years since she left our team to helm one of her own at an even larger firm and from there to start her own business.
Yokima is all about making a difference. That’s why I was also not surprised when she told me she was a candidate for mayor. She certainly has my endorsement. Truth be told, we need more candidates like her.
Al Orendorff
Chicago, Ill.