LANCASTER — Mr. Otis Tim Williams, 80, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
He was born June 11, 1942, in Lancaster, a son of the late Inez McAteer. Mr. Williams was an avid fisherman and bargain hunter. He never met a stranger and he enjoyed playing cards with his friends.
Mr. Williams is survived by his son, Otis Timothy “Timmy” Williams of Boynton Beach, Fla.; his daughter, Jennifer Greene (Jamie) of Lancaster; his brother, Harold Williams of Lancaster; and one grandchild, Mason Anthony
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Pauline Catoe Williams.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Lancaster Funeral Home, with the Rev. Todd Robinson officiating.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Williams.