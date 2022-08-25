Outwardly it’s just a lighted candle in a paper bag.
But the 50-plus luminaries that will be placed Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the lawn of the Lancaster Historic Courthouse signify much more.
They represent the number of people in the county who died last year from a drug overdose, said Terri Lee, an environmental preventionist for Counseling Services of Lancaster.
Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Its purpose is to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the shame of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by family and friends. A remembrance service will be held here Wednesday at the courthouse, 100 N. Main St.
“We’re trying to end the stigma associated with substance abuse,” Lee said. “Those who are left are the ones who have to deal with it and the ones that it’s toughest on.”
There will also be a Narcan (naloxone) training for anyone who wants to participate at 7:30 p.m. Lee noted that those who take the training will also be given Narcan to take home. The medicine treats symptoms of an opioid overdose in an emergency.
Overdose/fentanyl deaths
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were more than 100,000 overdose deaths across the United States last year, the most the center has ever recorded.
Almost two-thirds of those deaths are thought to be fentanyl-related. A synthetic opioid, fentanyl is highly potent and is at least 100 times more powerful than an equivalent amount of morphine.
Two milligrams of fentanyl — about the size of a grain of sea salt — can be lethal, depending on a person’s body size and tolerance. It can be used by itself or mixed with other drugs, including heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.
In the 2021 calendar year, Lancaster County EMS administered Narcan 382 times on emergency calls, which is a little more that once a day.
“Right now, fentanyl is in everything,” Lee said. “People think they are taking meth, but it’s fentanyl and they are dying.”
Death certificate data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that 1,734 people died of drug overdoses in South Carolina in 2020, a 53% increase from the 1,131 deaths reported in 2019.
Officials say that 1,400 of the overdose deaths in 2020 were caused by opioids and fentanyl was involved in 79% of those fatal opioid overdoses.
The latest numbers show 53 overdose deaths in Lancaster County, and the number of deaths, Lee said, keep rising. One death is one too many, she noted.
“It’s gone up every year, except for one, right before COVID started,” Lee said. “That’s a lot for us.”
The candlelight vigil will start about 8:30 p.m.
“It’s just devastating. Outside affected families, many are not aware of just how bad it is,” she said. “We hope they’re going to come out and realize that they are not alone. It takes everybody working together to do something about it.”
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.