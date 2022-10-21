Lancaster County Council of the Arts announced the winners of the juried 39th annual Marian Hagins Memorial Art Competition at a reception Oct. 2 at the Historic Springs House. The afternoon was filled with good food, good art and most importantly, an overwhelming sense of community.
The annual contest showcases art and artists from Lancaster County. Accepting work from any county resident artist of high school age and older, the exhibition features the types of media and materials that Hagins used in her own work.
Gina Noelle Ash of Indian Land won first place for “Tuesday it Rained.” This is the second year in a row she has won the contest. She also won the award in 2016.
“Hyper photo realism in watercolor is a difficult combination. See the drops of rain glistening atop the umbrella. Well done. The artist captured the subject in action, inviting the viewer to be part of a very private moment. The title, evocative of a diary entry, adds to the moodiness of the painting, said the judge, Susan Irish.
Other winners are as follows:
• Second place: “Indian Dance” by Preston Dennis of Lancaster. Judge’s comments: “The composition pulls the viewer in as if they were another dancer. The music is almost audible. At first glance, the contrast of black patterns on creamy paper are attractive, but upon further study of the variety of marks and textures reveal parts of the dancers’ intricate clothing, bird feathers and a badger head emerge to complete the story.”
• Third place: “Pretty Woman” by Marya Hicks of Indian Land. Judge’s comments: “Portrait is quite well done and captures the subject’s wistful glance. There is a sense that the torn pages are not merely handy materials. but chosen for a specific meaning. as well as color, contrast and pattern. The sharp black line separates one medium from the next, but the shadows and highlights are created by both for a strong sense of unity.”
• Fourth place: “Majestic Pride” by Elizabeth Cutrer of Lancaster: Judge’s comments: “Quite a large painting for such delicate and precise brush strokes. The mystical effect of nebulous color reflected upon the fur create a sense of presence and as the title says ‘Majestic Pride.’ The contrast of white fur adds to the atmosphere and perspective.”
• “Anticipation” by Hannah Miller of Heath Springs
• “Carolina Wren 2” by Ember Estridge of Kershaw
• “Watching” by Jeanette Osterlin of Indian Land
Irish, who judged the exhibition, is an abstract artist based in Charleston with an extensive career.
“It is the experiences that have been with me the longest that inform my work, my teaching and my creative life. Mark making, seeing the marks, building layers, acknowledging or infusing elements and principles of design is how I teach and how I make art. I believe it is basically how art has been made since the beginning of humankind,” she says.
The exhibition is on display until Oct. 26 at the Historic Springs House, 201 W. Gay St. Lancaster. The gallery is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to vote for the People’s Choice Award at the gallery, to be announced at the end of the month.
LCCA also has a virtual gallery for those who wish to view the exhibition, but are unable to do so in person. The virtual gallery can be accessed on its website, www.artslancaster.com.
Artists should pick up their artworks Oct. 27-28. Exhibited works must be picked up by 2 p.m. Oct. 28.