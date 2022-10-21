Lancaster County Council of the Arts announced the winners of the juried 39th annual Marian Hagins Memorial Art Competition at a reception Oct. 2 at the Historic Springs House. The afternoon was filled with good food, good art and most importantly, an overwhelming sense of community.

The annual contest showcases art and artists from Lancaster County. Accepting work from any county resident artist of high school age and older, the exhibition features the types of media and materials that Hagins used in her own work.

Trending Videos