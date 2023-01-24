LANCASTER — Mrs. Pamela Timmons Ackerman, 68, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Atrium Pineville.
She was born Nov. 20, 1954, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William R. Timmons Sr. and Sybil Bailey Timmons.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Pamela Timmons Ackerman, 68, of Lancaster passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Atrium Pineville.
She was born Nov. 20, 1954, in Lancaster, a daughter of the late William R. Timmons Sr. and Sybil Bailey Timmons.
Mrs. Ackerman was of the Baptist faith. She loved to shop, travel, play with her grandchildren and spend time with her sister, Jeanne.
Mrs. Ackerman is survived by two daughters, Becky Broughton (Kevin Harris) and Wendy James (Thomas), all of Lancaster; a goddaughter, Tabitha Smith of Lancaster; three sisters, Regina Robinson of Lancaster, Sandra Craig of Orangeburg and Janet Price of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Jesse James (Caitlin), Ally James and William Starnes; and a great-grandchild, Ryland Hough.
The family received friends from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Ackerman.