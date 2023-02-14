Serving the Lancaster community in unison with a purpose, that’s the goal of the Pan-Hellenic Council of Lancaster (PHC-L).
The Pan-Hellenic Council of Lancaster consists of representatives from the Lancaster graduate/alumnae chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.
Jessie Shannon Cauthen was instrumental in organizing the council in 2009. Although she has relocated to Charleston, she maintains contact with the council and encourages it to continue providing service to the Lancaster community.
The council’s first officers were Jessie J. Shannon, president; Artis Baskin, vice president; Rhonda McMillon, secretary; Bob Williams, treasurer; and Doris A. Hood, public relations.
Community service and council fellowship are the benchmarks of its mission. Activities that were executed to demonstrate these goals include the following:
• A Greek Week for the youth, which included attending a City Council meeting, touring a law enforcement training facility, description of the purpose of Greek-lettered sororities and fraternities, and a fellowship cookout.
• A community Christmas concert
• A community holiday ball
• Contributions to Catawba Connect, the Red Cross and the Women’s Enrichment Center
• A family and friends cookout
• Roundtable discussions with school board members and the director of Southside Pre-School Center
• Attended school board meetings
• A meet-and-greet reception with participation from the Rock Hill Pan-Hellenic Council
• Three council game nights
• Voter registration drives and get-out-the-vote initiatives
• Participated in the Indian Land parade
• Donated as a sponsor for the Benedict College’s participation in the Dr. MLK Parade
The PHC-L currently consists of the following representatives:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority — Verta W. Looper, Sharon McDaniel, Teresa Pelham
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority — the Rev. Sheresa Pam Ingram, Kathy George, Crystal Haile
Zeta Phi Beta Sorority — Melissa Foster, Arnetha Perkins
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity — Bob Williams
The council meets monthly. The members enjoy the camaraderie among the various chapters and the demonstration of unity in providing service to the Lancaster community.
For more information, please call Verta W. Looper at 404-408-4075.