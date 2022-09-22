The Lancaster County School District is working on a way to let parents opt out of a monitoring software on district-owned devices if they choose.
The district partnered with Linewize Monitoring Service in August, but within a couple of weeks, it suspended using the service because of concerns from parents.
Linewize is a New Zealand-based company that monitors student activity on school-issued Chromebooks. The software advertises that it monitors these computers 24 hours a day, seven days a week for things such as suicidal threats, self-harm, grooming young children, sexual content, bullying and school violence, all in real time.
Parental concerns
Students can take home the Chromebooks from school to do their work. Some parents worried that because the Chromebooks were in their home, that they would monitor things such as conversations and other private moments.
“It is a concern a lot of us parents have,” said parent Demetra Cornwell, who addressed the Lancaster County School Board at its Tuesday, Sept. 20, meeting. “At first glance, this looks like an effective way to take school violence and other at-risk behaviors head-on.”
Cornwell, who is running for the District 1 seat on the board, said she looked at the software in two ways. The first was through a district lens, which she felt allowed the district to track at-risk activity in a no-nonsense way. But she also looked at it through another aspect.
“When I looked at it through a parent’s lens, several issues had me very concerned,” she said. “Who determines what are acceptable ways to think and behave? Who is determining how our children should think and react in certain situations?
“We all want safety in our schools without a shadow of a doubt, but we also have to realize that actions done in the name of safety can easily trespass into our rights and freedoms.”
Other parents wonder what becomes of the data and the information that Linewize is monitoring.
“Parents do want their children safe,” said parent Desiree Accetturo at the meeting. “No one wants their kid to be bullied, but they also expect more transparency around data mining and privacy.”
District Safety Director Bryan Vaughn said the district isn’t trying to get into people’s privacy.
“That is the furthest from the truth,” he said. “People believe what they believe because they haven’t been told otherwise from us. And that is on me. We have a product that will protect students. We aren’t going to be following parents material or kids material. It (the software) only alerts on certain things.”
District response
Vaughn said he understands the concern about the software. There are some things the district can and can’t do legally, regarding the software.
“I know there is a lot of confusion out there among parents,” he said. “I get the concern of parents. I do.”
Vaughn said he has been working with the district’s IT department to make the software service more palatable to parents. He said the federal government mandates that the district filter student computers for things such as pornography and other obviously objectionable sites. There is also a federal law, the Child Online Privacy Protection Act, that states companies that which offer these services, such as Linewize, can’t retain the items they filter. Whatever doesn’t get alerted on gets deleted.
“They can’t save it or keep it,” he said. “This monitoring outside the school day may sound like a foreign concept. It is not a foreign concept. Almost all districts have some type of monitoring.”
Other school districts locally, such as Fort Mill School District, has used this software for the past decade.
Vaughn also said the district provides Chromebooks to students who wouldn’t otherwise have access to technology outside of school.
“In a perfect world, every parent would monitor every device when a kid is at home, but let’s be realistic,” he said. “There are a lot of children that go home every day and have to use these devices for homework or other things and there is no supervision, so therefore they can look up things that could be concerning.”
Vaughn said the district has been monitoring the devices they let students use ever since technology was in the classroom, and the Linewize software is just another way to do that. He added that 80% of things the district deals with now from a disciplinary issue are born in social media, from bullying to hate speech.
“We aren’t trying to hide anything from parents,” he said. “We have not withheld anything from parents. At the end of the day, we have tried to make it (the software) palatable.”
Real-world data
In the couple of weeks the district was using Linewize on district devices, there were 4.2 million events the software scanned. Of those, there were 175 alerts that came to district officials’ attention. All the other information that didn’t alert the software was purged from it, Vaughn said.
“Everything that isn’t an alert, it goes away,” he said. “Nobody sees it. The district doesn’t get it. The company doesn’t save it. They are purged.”
Of the 175 alerts, 58 were incidents of bullying, 22 were offensive users and two were pedophilia acts where people were stalking children on the internet. There were 279 alerts where people were trying to look at pornography or look up pornography images or verbiage, Vaughn said. There were also 68 potential threats of suicide and even two incidents where suicides were prevented because the software alerted the proper authorities to deal with the issue, he added.
“There is lot going on after hours,” Vaughn said. “Without a monitoring system in place, we are basically giving 15,000 people (students) keys to a car and saying go drive where you want to. It is a problem, because there isn’t a day that goes by that there isn’t a kid going out there making a threat — a threat to themselves, a threat to others.”
Vaughn added the district isn’t tracking the students’ accounts. The only thing the district tracks is what they are doing on the Chromebooks. If a student uses another device, such as a phone or another computer in their house, the software can’t track that because the software isn’t on that device.
“We can’t track it,” he said. “By law, we can’t track it. It is illegal. The company can’t track it. It is basically an illegal wiretap. The only thing that we are following is our device.”
Vaughn said the district will create a Google form that parents can complete if they want the Chromebook not to be monitored after hours. He added the district will only be monitoring certain aspects going forward with the software if it is turned back on. Those items include bullying, threats of self-harm, threats of violence toward others, and strong sexual threats where a child maybe in danger.
“If we get notified a child is in danger and a child is getting stalked on the internet, the first thing we are going to do is get the parents involved,” Vaughn said. “We are mandated reporters. If we find out an adult is stalking a child, we will report it to the police. We have no choice.”
Vaughn added he wants to start the conversation with parents and roll out a better packet of information before turning the software back on. He said the district could even set up a parent information forum if it is needed.
“The next step is for us to educate the public and see who wants to opt out,” he said.
