Spend an evening in the 18th-century this weekend. Come see for yourself what life was like for early settlers living in the Waxhaws.
See how the American Revolution affected our region.
Step back in time to experience life in our area during Andrew Jackson’s time.
Watch as costumed volunteers bring the events that shaped the community to life and demonstrate the skills it took to survive in this backcountry settlement.
Join the Friends of Andrew Jackson State Park for the annual Life in the Waxhaws Lantern Tour on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Meet at picnic shelter 1 at the state park, 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road, Lancaster. Lantern tours, which last about 30 minutes each, will begin at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m.
Tour fees are $5 per adult and $2per youth ages 6 to 12. Children under 6 get in free.
Andrew Jackson State Park preserves and protects the site of Andrew Jackson’s boyhood home in South Carolina. The park is 9 miles north of Lancaster on U.S. 521 at 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road.
For more information, call 803-285-3344.