For many, the new year is a time for self-reflection, goal setting and growth. For people living with diabetes, the new year provides an opportunity to recommit themselves to their diabetes self-management plan.
If you have diabetes, here are some ideas to focus on when making your New Year’s resolution this year.
See your doctor regularly
Regular doctor visits are essential to any self-management plan. Schedule an appointment with your health-care provider to discuss your diabetes self-management plan for the upcoming year. Ask if it is time for your A1C to be checked and discuss your blood-sugar log with your doctor. Bring any questions you have for your doctor with you to your appointment and ask what goals you should work toward this year.
Know your numbers
Knowing your numbers is an important first step toward better self-management. Keep track of your A1C, blood sugar, blood pressure, cholesterol and weight. Discuss your numbers with your health-care provider and ask for tips on how to better manage your ABCs (A1C, blood pressure and cholesterol).
Commit to eating a heart-healthy diet
This year, focus on eating healthy, whole foods, such as fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains, nuts, beans, fish and other lean meats. Focus on variety by incorporating all the food groups into your healthy eating plan. Be conscious of your portion sizes and seek balance by only eating sugary treats in moderation.
Increase your physical activity
When it comes to exercise, our goal is to move more and sit less. Research shows that the average adult should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate, aerobic physical activity each week. Incorporate small changes into your daily life, such as parking further away from the store when shopping. Set a goal to get up and move every 30 minutes, and don’t be afraid to try fun, new forms of exercise such as yoga, line dancing or tai chi.
Manage your stress
As the holiday season comes to an end, take time to relax and collect yourself before the new year begins. Make a goal to practice self-care regularly during the new year. Incorporate mindfulness exercises, such as deep breathing and a daily gratitude list, into your daily routine. Reflect on the things that caused you stress during the past year and focus on ways to better manage those situations in the coming year.
With each new year, we are given the opportunity to reflect on our past year and set goals for the future. This year, take charge of your health by incorporating some of the above goals into your diabetes self-management plan.
Are you looking for ways to better manage your diabetes this year?
Consider registering for Health Extension for Diabetes, a free, diabetes self-management and support class that helps you better control your blood sugar.
Health Extension for Diabetes is a free, researched-based diabetes support program that focuses on the seven self-care behaviors outlined by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists. These self-care behaviors help participants better manage their diabetes through healthy eating, increased physical activity, medication and monitoring, problem solving, stress management and risk reduction.
Elizabeth Parker is the rural health and nutrition extension agent at Lancaster County Cooperative Extension. She provides diabetes self-management and support classes for those living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.