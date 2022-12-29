For many, the new year is a time for self-reflection, goal setting and growth. For people living with diabetes, the new year provides an opportunity to recommit themselves to their diabetes self-management plan.

If you have diabetes, here are some ideas to focus on when making your New Year’s resolution this year.

Elizabeth Parker is the rural health and nutrition extension agent at Lancaster County Cooperative Extension. She provides diabetes self-management and support classes for those living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

Trending Videos