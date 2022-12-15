Christmas is right around the corner, and the celebrations have begun.
For many people living with diabetes, however, planning meals during the holidays can be stressful.
Diabetes is a condition that causes a person’s blood sugar levels to rise too high.
Managing blood sugar levels during the holidays can be challenging.
Many of our holiday favorites are full of sugar and high in carbohydrates, two things that must be enjoyed in moderation when living with diabetes.
Incorporating healthy swaps into your holiday meal plan is one way you can better manage your blood sugar during the holidays.
This year, try adding a few of the following healthy swaps to your holiday meal plan.
Roasted sweet potatoes
Sweet potato casserole is loaded with sugar and high in carbs.
One serving of traditional sweet potato casserole contains about 20 grams of sugar and 45 grams of carbohydrates.
This year, try roasting your sweet potatoes instead, for an equally delicious and more nutritious option.
Cut your sweet potatoes into 1-inch cubes and toss with olive oil and your favorite spices. Use a blend of cumin, garlic powder, paprika, salt and pepper for a savory side dish.
Preheat oven to 450° and bake until tender (about 30-45 minutes), tossing halfway through.
Fresh sauteed green beans
Many families include green bean casserole in their holiday menu, but replacing this creamy casserole with perfectly seasoned, sauteed green beans is a great way to watch your carbohydrate intake during Christmas dinner.
Blanch your fresh or frozen green beans in boiling water.
Toss them in olive oil and sauté them over medium-high heat. (Cooking green beans in the air fryer also works great!)
Season with your favorite dried herbs or toss with roasted pecans for an added crunch.
Baked apples
It is hard to avoid dessert during the holidays, but swapping your favorite pie for warm, baked apples is a great way to enjoy your sweets guilt-free.
Sprinkle with cinnamon or nutmeg before baking for a tasty, holiday treat.
The same method can be used for fresh pears.
Enjoying the holidays can be stressful for those living with diabetes and other chronic conditions, but with these healthy swaps, you can still enjoy your holiday favorites while sticking to your healthy eating plan.
Health Extension for Diabetes class
Author Elizabeth Parker is a rural health and nutrition agent for the Clemson Cooperative Extension.
She provides diabetes self-management and support classes for those living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.
Participants in her Health Extension for Diabetes class learn about the seven self-care behaviors outlined by the Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialist.
These self-care behaviors, which focus on healthy coping, healthy eating, physical activity, medication and monitoring, problem solving and risk reduction, help participants better manage their diabetes and blood sugar levels.
For more information about this free diabetes self-management and support program, contact Elizabeth Parker at 803-745-5003 or email parker4@clemson.edu.