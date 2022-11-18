Friends, family, fellowship and food. It is safe to say that many holiday traditions center around the kitchen table. Food is an important part of any celebration, and nothing says Thanksgiving quite like grandma’s pecan pie. For those living with diabetes, however, managing blood sugar levels during the holidays can be stressful.
Planning ahead is an important first step when it comes to managing your diabetes during the holiday season. With a healthy holiday plan, you can still enjoy your holiday favorites while also controlling your blood sugar levels.
Tips for managing diabetes during holidays Time your meals
During the holidays, we often eat earlier or later than usual, which can disrupt our diabetes management plan. Have a plan to incorporate a healthy snack if you know you will be eating later than normal. Make sure you do not skip meals and be aware of low blood sugar symptoms or readings, especially if you take insulin or other diabetes medication(s) that increase your risk for low blood sugar.
Be physically active
Don’t forget your physical activity goals during your holiday vacation. According to the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, it is recommended that adults get 150 minutes of physical activity per week. Incorporate movement into your holiday plans by asking your family to join you for a walk around the neighborhood after dinner.
Watch your portions
Most holiday foods contain a large number of carbohydrates, and many have added sugars. With sugary sweets, moderation is key. Be mindful of the portions you eat and make healthy substitutions when available.
Keep a balanced diet
It is tempting to fill our entire plate with starchy holiday favorites, but when it comes to nutrition, a balanced diet is best. Make sure you include all the food groups when preparing your plate, and don’t forget your vegetables.
Manage your stress
Stress can cause our blood sugar levels to rise, so it is important that we manage our stress during the holidays. Don’t lose sight of what really matters to you this holiday season. Set aside time to relax and remember to be kind to yourself.
Surround yourself with support
Diabetes self-management support programs are a great way to increase your skills and help you better manage your diabetes. Health Extension for Diabetes is a free education and support program for those living with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. The class is made up of eight education sessions and intermittent support, and covers a range of topics, including healthy eating, physical activity, stress-management and more. Classes are provided both online and in-person. For more information about Health Extension for Diabetes, contact the Lancaster County Cooperative Extension at 803-745-5003 or email Elizabeth Parker at Parker4@clemson.edu.
Don’t let the holidays interfere with your diabetes self-management. Create a holiday plan so that you can enjoy your favorite traditions while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
Elizabeth Parker is the rural health and nutrition extension agent at Lancaster County Cooperative Extension.