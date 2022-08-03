The Lancaster County Elections Office has had a busy week when it comes to people filing to run for office, especially school board.
One of the several people to file to run for the board is District 3 incumbent Bobby Parker.
Parker, who has been on the board for 20 years, said he still has unfinished business.
“I have been doing this for a long time,” he said.
“I didn’t jump in there and file the first day. At first, I wasn’t going run, but I’ve got my own personal reasons for running. I have tried to do the best I can for the entire county, but I represent the Buford community.”
Parker’s roots run deep in the Buford community, something he is hopeful people will remember come Election Day, Nov. 8.
“My family has roots that go back close to 100 years in the community,” he said. “My dad was on the local school board. I’ve got family members who taught school. I’ve got connections with schools. I have tried to help a lot of people. I love this job or I still wouldn’t be doing it.”
Parker will be running against political newcomer Courtney Green, who also filed this week.
He said the race is more of a marathon and not a sprint, saying despite filing, it is early in the election season.
Although he already has an opponent for the race, Parker said he knows that recent years haven’t been easy for the school district and the board, which have had to deal with COVID and being placed on fiscal watch.
“We have made some mistakes,” he said. “COVID was a worldwide thing, and everybody did the best they could to work around that. This fiscal watch thing, we have handled it and are trying to get the audit done and are trying to get the watch lifted early.”
Parker said he believes his experience has helped the district over the years because of the connections he has made locally and at the state level. He said the board isn’t about one person accomplishing things, but a group working together with other board members to accomplish things that benefit teachers, children and the district.
“I have networked with people all across the state and, in doing that, you can get things done,” Parker said. “I was once told that you don’t make any promises you can’t keep, because once you get inside, it is a totally different ball game. I plan on continuing to do the best I can do to serve the people, like I have done for the past 20 years.”
Other candidates filing for school board in districts across the county include Demetra Cornwell (District 1), Steve Giagiakos and Casey Cato (District 5) and incumbent Melvin Stroble (District 7), as of Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Filing for school board ends at noon Friday, Aug. 12.
Follow Mac Banks on Twitter @MacBanksFM or contact him at 803-339-6867.
