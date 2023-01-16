Rock Hill native Greg Parrish’s 20-plus years of experience in the music industry has led him to be nominated for three Carolina Country Music Awards.
The fan-voted awards will be awarded Saturday, Jan. 21, at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, where Parrish will close the show with his performance.
Parrish has been nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Emerging Artist of the Year and Male Artist of the Year and is encouraging his fans to vote for him on the Carolina Artist Showdown Facebook page.
Winning these awards will give Parrish the opportunity to get more airplay of his songs on more radio stations throughout the Carolinas.
Parrish is no stranger to the airwaves as his song, “Be That Fire,” already plays on the Charlotte-area radio station Interstate 107 and hit No. 2 on Banks Radio Station in Australia.
Even with this international success, Parrish continues to call the Carolinas his home and is a known philanthropist in the Charlotte-metro area, supporting nonprofit organizations such as Area 11 Special Olympics, Miracle Park, Charlotte area 24 Foundation and York County Relay for Life.
He’ll be participating in Polar Plunge 2023, a fundraising event for Area 11 Special Olympics, on Feb. 11, the same day he will release “Be That Fire” on all major streaming platforms.
Parrish’s release party for the single will be at 7 p.m. that day at Farm Haus Butcher and Beer Garden in Indian Land.
Parrish already has two singles out on streaming platforms, “Make Her Miss Me Through This Radio” and “Sweet Ride.”
“Be That Fire” can be pre-saved on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer through a link on the Greg Parrish Music Facebook page.