In the mid-1980s, I was in a high-pressure job in New York at a Fortune 500 company. It soon became obvious that it would be good to be away right after Christmas. Friends in Delaware recommended a visit to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Little did we know this would lead to a lifelong affair with the Revolutionary City.

Williamsburg, near Richmond, is the largest living history museum in the world, consisting of over 100 buildings on 301 acres. It receives up to 1 million visitors per year, including presidents, members of Congress and foreign dignitaries, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. It receives no government or taxpayer funding, depending totally on sales and donations. It employs over 1,000 people, including volunteers, interpreters, maintenance, hospitality, animal caretakers, foundation employees and more.

