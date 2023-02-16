In the mid-1980s, I was in a high-pressure job in New York at a Fortune 500 company. It soon became obvious that it would be good to be away right after Christmas. Friends in Delaware recommended a visit to Colonial Williamsburg in Virginia. Little did we know this would lead to a lifelong affair with the Revolutionary City.
Williamsburg, near Richmond, is the largest living history museum in the world, consisting of over 100 buildings on 301 acres. It receives up to 1 million visitors per year, including presidents, members of Congress and foreign dignitaries, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. It receives no government or taxpayer funding, depending totally on sales and donations. It employs over 1,000 people, including volunteers, interpreters, maintenance, hospitality, animal caretakers, foundation employees and more.
For some background: In 1699, Williamsburg was made the Virginia capitol. It was chartered by the king of England, a royal governor was appointed by the king, the College of William & Mary was chartered, and Bruton Church, now the oldest continuously operating Episcopal Church, was founded.
It was here that the founding fathers – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and other patriot leaders – formed our initial government and declared the Declaration of Independence. Obviously, the king was rather unhappy about this and thus the Revolutionary War, which we eventually won. Williamsburg remained a Virginia government center until 1780.
But its location was too close to the river. Cannon balls from enemy ships could reach it. The decision was made to move the capitol to Richmond. This spelled doom for Williamsburg and it gradually became a deteriorating Southern town that time passed by.
Then along came Dr. William Goodwin as pastor of Bruton Church. He developed a passion to restore Williamsburg to its historical past. He contacted wealthy donors and finally got the ear of John D. Rockefeller Jr., who toured the city with Dr. Goodwin and finally agreed to secretly fund just the preliminary architect drawings – no more. A long story short, Rockefeller invested over $60 million to restore the city, a huge sum in those days. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt attended the celebration of the opening of the first phase of the restoration.
As they say, the rest is history. Their motto is “So the Future May Learn From the Past.”
We fell for it, now having visited about 45 times. We became donors to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, now and in the future. But what keeps bringing us back? Oh, was never a history buff but found the living history fascinating. On every visit, we learn yet more about life in colonial times.
Williamsburg is not your typical blacksmith and candle-making historical location. This is where the wealthy met to establish policy, based mostly on British experience. It was a city, but like most Virginia areas, it was also a farming area with tobacco and other crops. There were the essential trades, too. Better goods were imported from England, including tea, and we all know what that led to in Boston.
We have learned about colonial life from the building docents, about government from those portraying the founding fathers, about trade from the tradespeople and tavern owners, about slavery and religion from those portraying Black pastors and free Blacks and about medicine, doctors and the care of mentally ill during that period.
We have learned about the rare breeds of horses, cows, oxen, sheep and chickens that have been bred back to how they were in colonial times. We have learned about food grown on the property and used in the taverns and have enjoyed many a meal in the four colonial taverns they operate, with menus of the times updated to current tastes.
And then there is the DeWitt Museum, named after the founders of Reader’s Digest, who were contributors. It has undergone a recent $40 million expansion that could take you hours to get through with thousands of artifacts, covering tableware, glass, sliver, furniture, clocks, toys, weapons and more.
There has been some criticism that Black history was not adequately represented since over half of the town’s population was Black. They are now placing emphasis on that issue. Archeological digs have located Black grave sites and they have found the plans for the original Black church, which is now being reconstructed on the original site. Also found was the original school house for Blacks hidden on the William & Mary College campus. It is being restored and moved to the restored area. Emphasis is also being placed on Native American interactions of the period.
We have visited during three of the seasons. Each season is unique, Christmas being our favorite. It's impossible to cover everything here. I would not recommend bringing children under age 7. You need comfortable walking shoes as just the Main Street is a mile long. A first visit can be absolutely overwhelming, just due to the size.
Before you go, consider studying. Spend some real time at www.colonialwilliamsburg.org to get some ideas of what you want to do there with the time you have. There is an excellent book, “Williamsburg Before and After,” that chronicles the restoration. The website alone can keep you busy for hours. You will need at least two full days there to hit just the highlights.
Start at the Visitor’s Center and watch the introductory films before you enter the restored area. Your tickets include free shuttle buses around the area. Don’t miss the Bruton Church, Wyeth House, Governors Palace, Raleigh Tavern, the capitol, pharmacy and a few of the trades, plus the museum, if you have time. You might do some shopping at the Market Square, too.
There are many hotels and restaurants on and off property for every budget. We used TripAdvisor.com for ratings and recommendations. As an American, I hope you will get to visit at least once in your lifetime and learn more about our history. Maybe you will get hooked, too!