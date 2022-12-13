LANCASTER — Mrs. Patricia Elizabeth James Hinson, 67, of Lancaster, widow of Bennie Hinson, to whom she was married for 32 years, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at home.

She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Mount Croghan, a daughter of the late Cletus Tommas James and Margaret Elizabeth Tucker James. Mrs. Hinson loved the beach, shopping, camping, Clemson football and Atlanta Braves baseball.

