LANCASTER — Mrs. Patricia Elizabeth James Hinson, 67, of Lancaster, widow of Bennie Hinson, to whom she was married for 32 years, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at home.
She was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Mount Croghan, a daughter of the late Cletus Tommas James and Margaret Elizabeth Tucker James. Mrs. Hinson loved the beach, shopping, camping, Clemson football and Atlanta Braves baseball.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Hinson was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the graveside in Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Dr. Jessie Adams officiating.
Mrs. Hinson is survived by her special friend and partner of 16 years, Tim Faulkenberry of Lancaster; a son, Keith Hinson and his wife, Meg, of Lancaster; three daughters, Christel Hough, Pamela Hinson Lane and Amanda Thomas and her husband, David, all of Lancaster; 15 grandchildren, Dannyelle, Lauren, Kiley, Bubba, Christopher, Madison, Chasity, Colton, Bella, Bre, Autumn, Hannah, Khloe, Dalton and Ethan; and six great-grandchildren, Holden, Xavier, Isla, Eli, Niveah and Wesson.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Hinson was preceded in death by two brothers, Vernon James and Randy James.
The family received friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday at Lancaster Funeral Home, and other times at the home of Keith and Meg Hinson, 2254 Sunshine Road, Lancaster.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Hinson.