Patsy Bufford Mackey, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Funeral Service is 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, United Bibleway Church. Burial in church cemetery. Viewing is 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Patsy Bufford Mackey, 85, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Funeral Service is 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, United Bibleway Church. Burial in church cemetery. Viewing is 1-5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Patsy Bufford Mackey, daughter of the late Boysie and Edna Rutledge Bufford, was born March 19, 1937 in Lancaster.
Survivors include daughters, Renee B. Marrow, Priscilla Bufford both of Lancaster, Cathy B. Montgomery, Kenja M. Ward, both of Rock Hill; sons Dennis Bufford, Christopher Mackey, Marcus Mackey all of Lancaster, Marty Mackey of Rock Hill, Mario Belk of Fort Eustis VA; twenty-eight grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren.
Condolences at crawfh@comorium.net