LANCASTER — Mrs. Pauline “Polly” Blackmon Walters, 95, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
She was born Dec. 5, 1926, in Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Amos Dabney Blackmon and the late Connie Hinson Blackmon.
She was the widow of William Sonny Fields Jr. and James Willard Walters.
Polly was a strong, independent, hard-working lady who lived life her way. She retired from Springs Industries as a weaver instructor.
She was a very talented seamstress, who provided well for herself and her family.
Polly was a charter member of Jones Crossroads Baptist Church and attended Pleasant Dale Baptist Church.
Over the years, she has served as a Sunday school teacher, Women’s Missionary Union director, assistant treasurer and helped with the youth group. Polly loved to go on mission trips when she was able to.
She was a member of Antioch Eastern Star, and was a mentor parent, where she mentored many children. In recent years, she became a member of Hyde Park Baptist Church.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Amy Starnes (Lewis); her granddaughter, Tara Adams (Chris); two great-grandchildren, Kobe and Brayson Adams; her two sisters, Marian Hough and Lula Snipes (Ralph); and special family, Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Pittman, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Pittman, and Mrs. Sandra Pittman.
Polly was preceded in death by her husbands, Sonny Fields Jr., who passed away in 1993, and James Walters, who passed away in 2010; her parents; and her four brothers, Johnny Hinson, Austin Blackmon, Ben Blackmon and Pierce Sam Hinson.
The family would like to thank the staff at White Oak Manor — Lancaster and special friend and caregiver, Connie Hayes, for their outstanding love and care to Polly.
The celebration of life service for Polly was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Hyde Park Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Charlie Simpson. Private burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park at a later date.
The family received friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to Hyde Park Memorial Fund, 1898 Flat Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Polly Walters.