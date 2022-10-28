INDIAN LAND — Pauline Brock Brewer, 58, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Atrium Health Main, Charlotte, N.C.
Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home.
Born Sept. 4, 1964, in Rock Hill, Mrs. Brewer was the daughter of the late Archie Everett Brock and the late Mary Ruth Thomas Brock.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Todd Houston Ayers; two brothers, James and Edward Barnes; and her sister, Mary May.
Mrs. Brewer was survived by her two sons, Travis Wayne (Tia) Geery and Jesse Ryan (Morgan) Brewer, both of Rock Hill; her three daughters, Holly (Donald) Eubanks of Lancaster, Jasmin Hope (CeeJay) Ayers-Campbell of Indian Land and Leigha Ayers King of Rock Hill; three grandsons, Austin, Beckett and Karter; six granddaughters, Katlyn, Lacie, Madison, Olivia, Abby and Harper; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leonard Barnes of Indian Land and Dean (Budget) Barnes of Lancaster.