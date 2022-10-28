INDIAN LAND — Pauline Brock Brewer, 58, passed away Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, at Atrium Health Main, Charlotte, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, with the Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Burial will be private. Visitation with family and friends will follow the service at the funeral home.

