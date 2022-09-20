Paxton Media Group, the parent company of The Lancaster News, is buying five more Southern papers, to bring its total to 120 publications.
It announced Aug. 29 that it will acquire The Cleveland Daily Banner and The Cookeville Herald-Citizen, both in Tennessee; The Cartersville Daily Tribune News and the Chatsworth Times, both in Georgia; and The Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle in Alabama.
All five had been owned by Cleveland Newspapers Inc. and Cookeville Newspapers Inc. for more than 65 and 47 years respectively.
Through those years, Cleveland Newspapers Inc. owned and operated daily newspapers in 10 states.
Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, N.M, represented Cleveland Newspapers and Cookeville Newspapers in the transaction.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
The 168-year-old Cleveland Daily Banner, 119-year-old Cookeville Herald-Citizen, 75-year-old Cartersville Daily Tribune News and 150-year-old Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle all publish five days per week online and three days per week in print.
The Chatsworth Times publishes weekly.
Other publications in the group include Walker Magazine, 385 Magazine, Bradley Essential and Discover Bartow.
The 125-yar-old Paxton Media Group, a family-owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Ky., is managed by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members.
The company owns 120 newspapers across the Midwest and Southeast, including Carolina Gateway, The (Chester) News and Reporter, (Pageland) Progressive Journal and (Monroe, N.C.) Enquirer-Journal.
“We are excited to add these newspapers into the PMG portfolio,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG president and CEO. PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve. We appreciate being chosen to be the new stewards of these important community assets.”
Jack McNeely, group publisher for the acquired newspapers, added, “Paxton’s legacy of community journalism mirrors that of our previous owner.
“Thus, I anticipate a seamless transition for our staff members, readers and advertisers that have come to trust our credible voice and marketing capabilities.”