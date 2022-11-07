Ryan Melton tackled a 100-mile footrace this summer, but he didn’t tackle the race alone.
He got support from PCI Group, which sponsored him in the Burning River 100 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio.
Together, they raised $10,000 for Folds of Honor, a foundation that gives scholarships “to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military and of America’s first responders.”
By day, Melton, 38, is PCI Group’s project management and facilities director in Indian Land. But in his free time, he likes to run in endurance races — trail running and even 50K races.
Melton’s biggest challenge would be running the Burning River 100.
“This was one of the longest runs I have ever taken part in,” he said. “The PCI Group wanted to sponsor me in doing this run, but we wanted to also give back to an organization.”
Melton found Folds of Honor.
“I don’t have any military connections myself,” Melton said. “But I have people at work who have served or have family members who have served, so this was important to them.”
Melton began training, while PCI Group helped set up a website for donations to the Folds of Honor. People could donate in two ways —a per mile donation or a one-time donation.
“A lot of my coworkers and members of the community donated,” he said. “It felt good to have the support of my community in this big race.”
On July 20 — after months of training — Melton lined up with 296 other racers in Cuyahoga Falls. Ready to run the Burning River 100. Ready to run to support Folds of Honor.
“It was really cool; they had an app so people could see the progress I made and where I was,” Melton said. “The app also allowed my supporters to send messages to me throughout the race.”
Melton ran, knowing each mile he ran was because of the hard work he put into training, and each mile he ran rewarded the support his co-workers and family gave by donating money to Folds of Honor.
“The race felt amazing, but I had to stop after 56 miles,” Melton said. “I sustained a foot injury that had never showed up before. I knew before I hurt myself any more, I needed to stop.”
At the 50-mile mark, Melton was in 99th place.
“I want to do the race again,” he said. “There is no doubt about that. I wish I could have finished this year, but I know next year I will.”
On Nov. 7, Melton presented the $10,000 he and PCI raised to the Folds of Honor charity in Charlotte.
“I want to thank everyone for all the love and support they gave to me in this race,” he said.