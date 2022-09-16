I support Cureton for mayor
Yoki and I have been friends since junior high. She has never been one to sit back and wait for life to happen around her. Yoki has always been a doer. She is a visionary, who recognizes the importance of actionable goals. She knows planning and implementation are the keys to success. Yoki is traveled, has worked in corporate America, and is currently a local business owner.
She will bring a much-needed diverse perspective to the office of mayor. Yoki will be a mayor of all people. For more information about Yoki, visit her website, www.yokiformayor.com.
Most importantly, if you haven’t already, register to vote.Then vote Yoki for mayor.
Marni Peavy
Lancaster