Andrew Jackson's Landon Peavy, center front, signed with North Greenville University on March 1 to play baseball. He is surrounded by his parents, Terry and Marni Peavy. Back row is Vols athletics director Jimbo Barton, head baseball coach Mike Lucas, AJHS Principal Shuntay Miller and Assistant Principal Scotty Phillips.

 Gwynn Leaird

Andrew Jackson High School middle infielder Landon Peavy has signed with North Greenville University to play college baseball.

Peavy, 18, signed Wednesday, March 1, with the defending Division II national champions after looking around at his options.

