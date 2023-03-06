Andrew Jackson High School middle infielder Landon Peavy has signed with North Greenville University to play college baseball.
Peavy, 18, signed Wednesday, March 1, with the defending Division II national champions after looking around at his options.
Peavy had looked at schools like Winthrop, Newberry, Limestone, Lenior-Rhyne and Clemson, some of which contacted him, but after visiting North Greenville, he saw why they are successful.
“When I went there, I liked the campus and the field,” he said. “(Head coach) Landon Powell is a guy you can’t say no to.”
Peavy said the one thing that helped to seal the deal was North Greenville winning a national championship last season.
“Once that happened, it helped push me toward them,” he said.
Peavy said he knows he is going to have to compete to get on the field in Tigerville, but is willing to do so. He added that playing at Andrew Jackson High has helped him prepare to play at North Greenville, especially after the Vols won the 2A state title last season.
“We understand what it takes to win,” he said. “As a team, we try to be the best we can be.”
Peavy has been playing on varsity at Andrew Jackson for the past four years. Vols head baseball coach Mike Lucas said he is a coach’s dream.
“I think it is a great fit for Landon,” Lucas said. “North Greenville is getting one of the best shortstops in the state. He is very humble and works as hard off the field as on it. He is quite the young man. His parents did a great job raising him.”
Peavy plans to major in either sports management or sports medicine.