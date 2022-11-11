LANCASTER — Mrs. Peggy Aldridge Casey, 70, of Lancaster, widow of Ronald Dean Casey Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

Born Feb. 21, 1952, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late William and Etta Aldridge and was the model wife of the late Ronald Dean Casey Sr. A graduate of USC Lancaster, Mrs. Casey retired from Springs and was a beloved preschool teacher at Springdell Smart Start Preschool. Her relationship with Jesus deepened after the loss of her husband and she testified that He was always with her.

