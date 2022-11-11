LANCASTER — Mrs. Peggy Aldridge Casey, 70, of Lancaster, widow of Ronald Dean Casey Sr., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Born Feb. 21, 1952, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late William and Etta Aldridge and was the model wife of the late Ronald Dean Casey Sr. A graduate of USC Lancaster, Mrs. Casey retired from Springs and was a beloved preschool teacher at Springdell Smart Start Preschool. Her relationship with Jesus deepened after the loss of her husband and she testified that He was always with her.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren, and enjoyed spending time with them at the lake. Some of her favorite things were drinking coffee on the porch, dark chocolate and her canine companion, Sassy. She had the kindest heart and will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by two sons, R. Dean Casey Jr. of Lancaster and Jason S. Casey of Central; three grandchildren, Roby, Coleman and Selah Casey; four sisters, Geraldine Donahue of Raleigh, N.C., Brenda Collette of Charlotte, N.C., and Linda Small and Betty Freeman, both of Lancaster.
She was a member of Liberty FWB Church, but also attended Springdell Baptist Church with her son.
The celebration of life service for Mrs. Casey will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at Liberty FWB Church, officiated by the Rev. Dean Casey and the Rev. Tim Larrimore. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty FWB Church, 3026 Camp Creek Road, Lancaster, SC 29720; or Springdell Smart Start Preschool, 1420 Springdell Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Casey.