KERSHAW — Peggy Price Railey, 84, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.
Her funeral was Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Lynwood Drive Church of God, with burial at Lancaster Memorial Park. Receiving was Feb. 6 at Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.
Born May 13, 1938, in Lockhart, she was a daughter of the late Johnny Baxter Price and Etta Turner Price.
She is survived by her caregiver and granddaughter, Crystal Payne, 10 other grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; brother, John Price; and daughter-in-law, Jeanne Railey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Railey; six children: Jimmie, Jerry and John Railey, Charlotte Miles, Barbara Wright and Rebecca Haire.