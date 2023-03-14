LANCASTER — Mrs. Peggy Roberts Ray Austin, 81, of Lancaster passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at the home of her granddaughter, Leann Travis, and great-grandson, Jared Mintz.
She was born May 17, 1941, in Camden, a daughter of the late Willie Travis Roberts and Nina Ellis Roberts. Mrs. Austin loved her family and grandchildren and cooking for them. She enjoyed watching Charles Stanley Ministries on TV and she loved flowers.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Austin will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Douglas Pate officiating. Entombment will be in the Lancaster Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mrs. Austin is survived by a daughter, Sharon “Shay” Ray of Lancaster; a sister, Evelyn McManus of Fort Mill; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands, Charles Wayne Ray and James W. Austin; and three children, Charles T. Ray, Greg Ray and Susan Michelle Ray Moore.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church, 1734 Antioch Church Road, Lancaster, SC 29720.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Austin.