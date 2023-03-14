LANCASTER — Mrs. Peggy Roberts Ray Austin, 81, of Lancaster passed away Monday, March 13, 2023, at the home of her granddaughter, Leann Travis, and great-grandson, Jared Mintz.

She was born May 17, 1941, in Camden, a daughter of the late Willie Travis Roberts and Nina Ellis Roberts. Mrs. Austin loved her family and grandchildren and cooking for them. She enjoyed watching Charles Stanley Ministries on TV and she loved flowers.

