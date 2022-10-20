If you are like me, you dread election season. It is a time of dealing with annoying political phone calls and spaces between your favorite television shows and football games filled with oftentimes deceitful campaign ads.
If you are like me, you find yourself arguing with the TV screen as to whether the ad is the whole truth, half a truth or just a flat-out lie to make the candidate appear to be something he/she is not.
For the candidates, it is a time of selective memory. A time when they remember and reflect upon all the promises kept, vowed to keep or simply not kept because they never intended to keep them; it was simply bait on the hook to get you reeled into the voting booth to select their names on the ballot.
Many voters have fallen for their bait, which includes the political party bait, agenda bait, religious bait and/or race bait, to name a few.
The bait that should lure us all is the bait of principle, integrity and demonstrated leadership. Does the candidate maintain the head, heart and hands to lead the community toward its vision? Does the candidate have a vision for the city, intellectual capacity, heartfelt compassion toward people of all walks of life, and willingness to physically get involved in the work that needs to be done?
I believe that Yoki Cureton Perez is such a person, who can provide the city of Lancaster with a vision that encompasses persons from all walks of life and economic backgrounds.
She grew up in Lancaster and was blessed with an opportunity to travel and experience other parts of the country to gain insight and perspective, which can assist in shaping a new and more inclusive vision for citizens of the Red Rose City.
As an entrepreneur, I believe that she has the ability to lead the members of the City Council in planning, executing and leveraging its resources to provide equity and inclusion for all residents.
She is a strong, hard-working, educated young woman who is guided by her faith principles, love, care and concern for all people.
If given the opportunity, I believe that she would serve as a leader who would respect and harness the gifts, talents and expertise of her fellow council members to guide us and the city graciously through a crisis.
As we examine the candidates for mayor, now is not the time to have selective memory. We must not forget the failed leadership demonstrated by our current mayor when the city of Lancaster faced the crisis of handling former officer Peter Beck and the former chief of police firings.
These two moments provided the opportunity for the current mayor to show the citizens of Lancaster and those watching us from afar that he, through working alongside his colleagues, listening to the voices of citizens and collaborating with existing agencies and entities, could navigate the city through turmoil, financial scrutiny, poor race relations and unwelcomed comic relief.
We must not forget that downtown Lancaster remains a downtown of potential promise, yet appears as a ghost town with dilapidated buildings, due to a lack of vision and ability to harness the power of resources in and surrounding the city.
It’s time for a change. I believe that Yoki is the candidate that can lead and execute that change if given the opportunity, and the minds of citizens remain open to the possibilities.
The head, heart and hands she possesses are what we need to get the Red Rose City blossoming for our youth, businesses and future industry. That is why I support Yoki for the next mayor of the Red Rose City.
The Rev. AnThony E. Pelham is senior pastor at Faith, Hope & Victory Christian Church.