If you are like me, you dread election season. It is a time of dealing with annoying political phone calls and spaces between your favorite television shows and football games filled with oftentimes deceitful campaign ads.

If you are like me, you find yourself arguing with the TV screen as to whether the ad is the whole truth, half a truth or just a flat-out lie to make the candidate appear to be something he/she is not.

The Rev. AnThony E. Pelham is senior pastor at Faith, Hope & Victory Christian Church.

Trending Videos