One person died Nov. 5 from injuries sustained in a wreck on Halloween.
The wreck happened on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane about 7:20 a.m. Oct. 31.
The incident involved one vehicle, a 2002 Nissan SUV, that was traveling north on Catoe Road when it went off the left side of the road and overturned in a ditch.
The vehicle had two people in it, both of whom were taken to MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center by EMS.
The passenger in the vehicle died Nov. 5. The name of the victim hasn’t been released.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.
