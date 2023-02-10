Today, let’s explore the topic of love.

I think when we look back at life — at the end of it all — what we’ll remember most is love. And it’s not just the romantic love we’ve experienced, but all of it, every bit of it. Love is all around us, every second of every day, if we are open and aware. Receiving as well as giving. I know that may sound corny, but it’s the truth (with a capital T).

Jill Pertler is an award-winning syndicated columnist, published playwright, author and member of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists.

