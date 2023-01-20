BETHUNE — Mr. Phillip Scotty Faile, 56, of Bethune passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 7, 1966, in Lancaster, a son of Bobby Faile and Joyce Taylor Faile. Mr. Faile was an avid sports fan and enjoyed going to the beach. He was a die-hard Clemson fan.

