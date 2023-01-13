LANCASTER — Mr. Phillip G. Smith, the “Mayor of Greyfox,” was the hardest-working man and would do anything to help a friend. When he had a vision, he turned it into a reality. And, when he set his mind to something, there was nothing that could get in his way of accomplishing what he wanted to do.

Strong and sturdy like a solid oak, Phillip valiantly fought cancer for three years and defied the odds against him until it ultimately took his life.

