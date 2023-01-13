LANCASTER — Mr. Phillip G. Smith, the “Mayor of Greyfox,” was the hardest-working man and would do anything to help a friend. When he had a vision, he turned it into a reality. And, when he set his mind to something, there was nothing that could get in his way of accomplishing what he wanted to do.
Strong and sturdy like a solid oak, Phillip valiantly fought cancer for three years and defied the odds against him until it ultimately took his life.
Phillip lived a wildly colorful life, starting out as a professional dancer in Las Vegas, where he met and danced with his wife of 39 years, Kathi. As their family grew, Phillip transitioned to become a professional land surveyor in Lancaster, and quickly became known as the go-to guy.
The family will be holding a celebration of life at their home at 3248 The Knoll Lane, Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12 p.m. Come celebrate Phillip with the party of a lifetime!
With Every Boulder & Waterfall I See, I’ll Think of Philly G.
“Wake Up, Get Up, AND GO!”