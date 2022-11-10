The Lancaster Pickleballers, a volunteer committee comprised of community leaders and players, is raising money to build six outdoor pickleball courts so the Lancaster community can reap the sport’s many benefits.
As part of the 45 or so pickleball players in Lancaster, this committee knows firsthand how beneficial and fun the “fastest- growing sport in America” can be. So they have joined together to make pickleball available and accessible to all local residents.
Led by committee President Barbara Tolbert, these dedicated Lancaster volunteers and pickleball players are working to raise the $450,000 needed to construct this facility. She said the group has already raised about $300,000, including a generous lead donation from Founders Federal Credit Union. Several other local businesses and individuals have also contributed.
“We’re going to have a cushioned surface and lighted courts. It’s going to be great,” Tolbert said. “Right now, Lancaster has no outdoor pickleball courts, and we want to change that.”
One local PE teacher says many local public school students are learning to play pickleball in their physical education classes now, but they have no place to play outside of class. However, thanks to USC Lancaster’s partnership and commitment to the community, these courts will be adjacent to the tennis courts on the campus of USCL.
Dean Walt Collins sees this as a great addition to the campus and is excited to help make pickleball accessible to Lancaster residents and USCL students. You may be wondering: what is pickleball? Combining elements of tennis, badminton and pingpong, pickleball provides opportunities to work on balance, agility, reflexes and hand-eye coordination without excessively straining your body, according to one website. It’s social, easy to learn and easy on the joints. It’s also affordable — all you need is a paddle and a whiffle ball. Time Magazine reports that 40% of the 5 million pickleball players in the country are under 35. Pickleball is so popular now that The Washington Post reports that in recent weeks, Tom Brady and LeBron James signed on as investors in Major League Pickleball, which can be seen on major networks like CBS Sports. That’s why Tolbert says the group is doing this now.
“We don’t want to have to wait two to three years,” she said. “These courts will be completed and ready for you to play by summer 2023.”
The group plans to establish an outdoor facility that is free and open to all Lancaster residents, similar to the tennis courts on USCL’s campus.
Lessons, classes, clinics, open play, skill development sessions, tournaments and special events, such as charity tournaments — like the one in Florence in October where over 66 players from around the state played to raise money for breast cancer in its “Dink for Pink” one-day event — will be possible here with this addition to the community. Leagues and even sanctioned competitive tournaments will bring people to Lancaster and boost local businesses.
The Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster is serving as fiscal agent for this project, as it has done in past builds on the USCL campus. Donations can be sent to: Educational Foundation of USC Lancaster, Memo: Pickleball, Attn: Shana Dry, P.O. Box 889, Lancaster, SC 29721.
For more information, visit the committee’s Facebook at Lancaster Pickleball Community Courts.