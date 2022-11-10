LANSPTS-11-12-22 PICKLEBALL

The Lancaster Pickleballers are looking to build several six pickleball courts at USC Lancaster for the community to use.

 Supplied photo

The Lancaster Pickleballers, a volunteer committee comprised of community leaders and players, is raising money to build six outdoor pickleball courts so the Lancaster community can reap the sport’s many benefits.

As part of the 45 or so pickleball players in Lancaster, this committee knows firsthand how beneficial and fun the “fastest- growing sport in America” can be. So they have joined together to make pickleball available and accessible to all local residents.

