The city of Lancaster is bracing for big changes as growth pushes southward.
To help prepare for it, its leaders included money in the municipality’s 2022-23 fiscal budget to hire a planner for the municipality.
But so far, city staff has come up empty in trying to find one.
“Unfortunately, just like the county, we’re still trying to find a good candidate,” said City Administrator Flip Hutfles.
That glaring need has been discussed at the last two City Council meetings after its members passed four annexation requests that expanded city boundaries by 126 acres.
Those annexations will allow homebuilder D.R. Horton to construct a 273 single-family home residential cluster subdivision along Charlotte Highway about 2 miles north of the S.C. 9 Bypass. The developer will be able access to city water, sewer, police, fire and public works services.
That is where the role of a staff planner comes in, said City Councilwoman Jackie Harris.
“As growth comes, we’re going to have to put some forethought on how we will handle growth. We’ve seen the county put a hold on building properties within the Indian Land community,” Harris said, in noting that county leaders authorized a yearlong Panhandle building moratorium in 2015 to get a grip on what was happening there.
The city of Lancaster posted its planner’s position July 20. So far, only four people have shown interest in the job, which requires a specialized skill set, ranging from building code knowledge, zoning and land use, as well as municipal planning, engineering and public administration. The job pays roughly $55,000 a year.
“We just haven’t been able to find the right fit,” said Hutfles, who also holds a master’s degree in planning from Clemson. “One of the things I recall is when I finished college, there were more planners out there than positions. Now, it’s just the opposite with more positions that planners.”
Lancaster County also has vacancies within its planning department, including one for deputy planning director. The pay range for deputy planning director is $67,825-$99,743 annually, according to the county website. The pay range for the county planner’s position is $61,320 to $90,176 a year.
“We’ve been busy trying to recruit to fill the positions,” said Lancaster County Development Services Director Rox Burnhans. “When I discuss this with my peers in the planning community, it seems to be an industry-wide problem of trying to attract folks here.”
Burhans said trying to figure out why few are interested has become a “head scratcher.” Few planners from outside the immediate market, he said, are willing to move here. He attributes it to volatile interest rates that have the price of houses and rent soaring to record levels.
Some applicants, Burhans said, have noted that it would cost them more to buy a house here than they would get for selling their current homes.
“We’ve also received some feedback from the more local candidates that would be coming in from either the Charlotte or York County markets that live there that the commute into the city of Lancaster was a little too far for their comfort level,” Burhans said. “Keep in mind with the times we are in, with $3.50-a-gallon gas prices, that’s still quite a bit of money to commute on a daily basis. People have become really mindful of how far their drives are and how it impacts their pocketbooks.
“Plus, the work we do in Lancaster because of the volume we do with large, complex development projects, we really need more seasoned employees to come work for us,” Burhans said.
Mayor Alston DeVenny noted that the city of Lancaster will keep trying to find the right fit.
“We need to keep after them until we get them,” he said.
The county, Burhans said, will do the same. There has been some preliminary discussion on possibly enlisting a recruiting firm to fill the critical vacancies.
Planning departments are also reaching out to universities to let them know that there are planner’s jobs to be had.
“We’re putting ourselves in the same universe as other employers that are having trouble recruiting and retaining staff,” Burhans said.